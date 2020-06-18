Poll: Americans Continue to Lose Confidence in What the Government Says About Coronavirus

According to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll, 52 percent of Americans say they’re not very confident or not at all confident in their government’s statements on the novel coronavirus.

Only 37 percent said they are “very” or “somewhat confident” that the Trump administration’s statements on coronavirus are reliable and accurate. Tellingly, 56 percent express “little” or “no confidence in President Donald Trump’s statements on the virus.

There’s also a split along party lines, with 56 percent of Republicans expressing confidence in the government’s statements. That’s compared to 39 percent of independent voters and 29 percent of Democrats.

The survey comes on the heels of a new poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that found 63 percent of Republican voters believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Most Americans––74 percent––said they believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. 37 percent of Republicans said they believe President Donald Trump is dividing the country.

More and more polls indicate that the president’s opponent, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, would make a better leader, and according to the latest Fox News poll, support for the president is eroding the closer the nation gets to Election Day.

According to the poll, conducted from June 13 to 16, 50 percent of respondents would vote for Biden, compared to 38 for Trump. Last month’s Fox News poll found 48 percent voting for Biden and 40 percent voting Trump.