Biden Stops Trump’s Plan To Rig The Debates Dead In Its Tracks

Former Vice President Biden made it clear to the Commission On Presidential Debates that there will not be additional presidential debates with Trump chosen moderators.

CBS News reported:



The Biden campaign is also calling on the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to explain how it plans to hold the in-person debates scheduled for September and October, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no reason why Vice President Biden and President Trump cannot meet for debates with appropriate safety and social distancing measures (set by public health authorities) on the three dates the CPD has identified. Nothing should prevent the conduct of debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on these dates; again, we do not want to provide President Trump with any excuses for not debating,” the Biden campaign wrote in a letter to the commission on Monday.

The Trump campaign was trying to get more debates with Joe Biden on the condition that they got to pick the moderators. Biden was never going to agree to such a condition, and there is no need for him to do any additional debates. Candidates who are winning have nothing to gain by agreeing to additional debates.

Trump has been threatening to skip the 2020 debates for years because he fears the moderators.

Trump is losing, and he is going to have to debate Joe Biden in a neutral setting. The former vice president isn’t going to allow Trump to rig the debates.

