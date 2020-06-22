Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Are Reportedly “Pissed” with Trump’s Campaign Manager over Tulsa Rally

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are “pissed” with Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale following her father’s poorly attended rally on Saturday.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are angry with Parscale, according to sources close to the campaign. There has already been talk of Trump dropping his campaign manager.

“Jared and Ivanka are pissed at Brad over promising on crowd size,” one source told CNN. Kushner and Trump have officially denied this is the case.

Parscale had bragged that the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma was massively over subscribed. Trump himself claimed that one million people wanted to attend.

The venue holds only around 19,000 and local reports suggest a much smaller number – some 6,200 – actually attended. A planned overflow event was cancelled due to lack of interest.

Another campaign source said the President “has every right to be pissed” about the low attendance at the rally.

“They gave adversaries and media a gift. It was overconfidence,” the source said.

“What happened last night is representative of a much bigger problem.”

Parscale has faced criticism before, with some claiming he’s merely trying to enrich himself. Rumors have persisted about the President’s “decline in confidence” in Parscale.

“Kellyanne [Conway], [Paul] Manafort and Corey [Lewandowski] never had rally size issues,” an advisor told CNN.

