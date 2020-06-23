Trump Complains about Dr. Fauci’s High Approval Ratings, Blames the Media

Donald Trump is not happy with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings. Polls have consistently shown the health expert enjoys more public confidence than the President.

On a day when Fauci is testifying on Capitol Hill, Trump took to Twitter to complain about the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases getting too much credit.

“We did a great job on CoronaVirus, including the very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is by far the most, and best, in the World. We saved millions of U.S. lives.!” Trump wrote.

We did a great job on CoronaVirus, including the very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is by far the most, and best, in the World. We saved millions of U.S. lives.! Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way. But they do give…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

“Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way.”

“But they do give Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is with us in all ways, a very high 72% Approval Rating,” Trump said.

“So, if he is in charge along with V.P. etc., and with us doing all of these really good things, why doesn’t the Lamestream Media treat us as they should? Answer: Because they are Fake News!”

This may be the first time Trump has addressed polls showing the American people have more trust in Fauci than him. Fauci also beats other members of the administration.

The President has criticized Fauci in the past, however. Reports suggested he was growing tired of the doctor because he’d criticized Trump in public. He was briefly sidelined at press briefings.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter