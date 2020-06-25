Joe Biden Just Destroyed Trump For Whining About The Pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden wrecked Donald Trump for whining about the pandemic and engaging in self-pity instead of doing something.

Biden said:

The president wants us to believe there’s a choice between the economy and public health. Amazingly he’s still not — hasn’t grasped the most basic fact of this crisis. To fix the economy we have to get control over the virus. Say it again. To fix the economy we have to get control over the virus. He’s like a child who can’t believe this has happened to him. All his whining and self-pity, this pandemic didn’t happen to him. It happened to all of us. His job isn’t to whine about it.

His job is to do something about it. To lead. If I have the honor of being president, I promise you I will lead. I will do everything I can to take responsibility and ease this burden on you and your families. I’ll put your family first.

Video:

Joe Biden is ripping Trump to pieces as he calls out Trump for whining instead of doing something about the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/6ObAGHFYtf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 25, 2020

The Trump campaign has been complaining that Biden hasn’t been giving them enough of a target to attack, but they better be careful what they wish for because this is a different Joe Biden that what they thought they would be facing.

Joe Biden is delivering empathy and a commitment to the American people that Trump is incapable of. Biden is hope and promising to stand by the American people, and in the process, he is wrecking Donald Trump.

