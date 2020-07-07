Rachel Maddow Zeroes In On Central Theme Of New Tell-All Book: Trump’s Favorite Hobby Is Lying

Donald Trump is unquestionably the most dishonest president in American history. Journalists have spent the last four years tirelessly attempting to document the thousands of lies he has told the American people.

But a new book written by the president’s niece, Mary Trump, shows not only that he’s been a liar his entire life, but that he gets sincere pleasure from being dishonest.

As Rachel Maddow said on Tuesday, “The plot point that you keep coming back to in every anecdote about him, both with the family and in dealing with the public and in business, is just about how easily he lies and that he will do so for any effect.”

“It’s one of the ways he enjoys himself, is to tell lies, even in front of the people about whom those lies are being told,” the MSNBC host added.

Maddow said:

If there’s sort of a theme in the book, it’s definitely a psychological analysis of the president and his father and how he became the type of person that he is, but the — the sort of plot point that you keep coming back to in, like, every anecdote about him, both with the family and in dealing with the public and in business, is just about how easily he lies and that he will do so for any effect. And in this part of her family’s history, she’s suggesting that he does it basically for pleasure. That it’s one of the ways he enjoys himself, is to tell lies, even in front of the people about whom those lies are being told and continuing to do it, even though at least one of the people present while he’s telling the lie knows he’s doing so. He likes it. It’s unnerving, right? It’s unnerving, you know, in a pandemic when that’s the president. Did you see today that he started hyping hydroxychloroquine again from the White House as a coronavirus miracle cure? Does that give him pleasure?

Trump’s lies have cost American lives

The American people don’t need an explosive tell-all book to know that Donald Trump is a largely broken human being who lies reflexively to achieve whatever goal he has in the moment.

But he’s no longer just a shady businessman living in the private sector. He’s president. His lies have real consequences, even if he thinks this is all just a reality TV show starring him.

Donald Trump has spent a lifetime proudly and knowingly lying to anyone willing to listen. Over the past three and a half years – and especially in the midst of a global pandemic – this hobby has cost American lives.

