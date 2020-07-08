Beto O’Rourke Calls Texas Governor “Pathetic” and Urges Him to Resign

Beto O’Rourke has called on the Governor of Texas to resign over his handling of the Coronavirus. The former congressman blasted Greg Abbott for his failures during the pandemic.

O’Rourke was responding to an interview where Abbott criticized some local officials in the state who are calling for stay-at-home orders and other measures.

Abbott opens Texas too soon, issues mask order too late, denies local leaders authority to contain the virus — causing uncontrolled covid spread, many hospitalized & soon dead because of his negligence — and then blames local officials? Pathetic. Resign. https://t.co/UjKxKxfdQm — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 7, 2020

“If you look at the either county judges or mayor’s who are asking for authority to take action, or to really shut things down completely back into lockdown mode that would really force Texans into poverty, I’ve found one thing to be consistent,” Abbott told KFDM on Monday.

“All of these local officials who are asking to shut Texas back down, they’ve absolutely refused to enforce the current executive orders that are already in place,” he said.

The former Democratic congressman from Texas shared Abbott’s remarks on Twitter and called for the Governor’s resignation.

“Abbott opens Texas too soon, issues mask order too late, denies local leaders authority to contain the virus,” O’Rourke said.

“Causing uncontrolled covid spread, many hospitalized & soon dead because of his negligence — and then blames local officials? Pathetic. Resign.”

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to O’Rourke’s tweet. The Governor has been widely criticized for his Coronavirus response.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter