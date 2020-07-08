Biden Links “Sickening” Attacks on Tammy Duckworth to “Depravity” at the White House

Joe Biden has condemned attacks on Senator Tammy Duckworth as “sickening” and “disgusting” during a virtual fundraiser with the Democratic war veteran.

The former Vice President said recent comments about Duckworth were connected to the “depravity of what’s going on in the White House right now.”

Duckworth was deployed to Iraq as a pilot in 2004. Her helicopter was shot down and she lost both legs. She received a Purple Heart but has been the subject of sustained attacks from the right in recent days.

“While in fact [President Trump is] coddling Putin — Putin carries him around like a puppy in one of those little puppy cages,” Biden said.

“While that’s going on he attacks, he attacks the senator from Illinois who is a literal hero, combat veteran, lost both legs fighting for her country, and he says she’s not a patriot.”

“Folks we cannot let this stand,” he said.

Duckworth slammed Fox News personality Tucker Carlson this week for claiming she didn’t love her country. Biden didn’t name Carlson but the implication was clear.

“Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is,” Carlson had told his prime time audience.

“These people actually hate America, there’s no longer a question about that,” he said.

Duckworth responded on Twitter, challenging Carlson to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America”.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter