Trump Threatens to Withhold Funds from Schools That Don’t Reopen

Writing on Twitter earlier this morning, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of orchestrating a political ploy in advocating for schools to remain shuttered because of coronavirus risks.

“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” he wrote. “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”

The matter of withholding funds happens to be a proposal echoed by the head of the president’s Education Department.

Secretary of Education Betsy Devos says is she is “seriously” considering withholding funds from schools that don’t reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson last night, Devos said there was “no reason to withhold full-time education,” adding that withholding funds from schools that don’t reopen is not off the table.

“Well, that’s definitely something to be looked at. The reality is most of the education funding comes from the state and local level, so in excess of 90 percent of it does,” she said. “But what the president and all those at a roundtable today made very clear is the expectation that kids have got to continue their learning. There is no reason to withhold full-time education.”

She added: “We are looking at this very seriously. This is a very serious issue across the country. Kids have got to continue learning, schools have got to open up. There has got to concerted effort to address the needs of all kids, and adults who are fearmongering and making excuses have simply got to stop doing it, and turn their attention on what is right for students and for their families.”