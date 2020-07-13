Tucker Carlson Says The ‘Ghouls’ Who Exposed His White Supremacist Writer ‘Will Be Punished’

On Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to distance himself from newly revealed racist and sexist internet posts written by his top writer, Blake Neff.

But Carlson appeared more interested in attacking those who exposed Neff as a white supremacist than he was in denouncing the hateful rhetoric.

“What Blake wrote anonymously was wrong. We don’t endorse those words,” the Fox host said halfheartedly. “But we should also point out to the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph of the destruction a young man that self righteousness also has its costs.”

“When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all. And we will be punished for it, there is no question,” Carlson concluded, all but threatening those who unearthed Neff’s posts.

Video:

Tucker Carlson responds to his head writer being a white supremacist ghoul by threatening the people who exposed him pic.twitter.com/FBb02PmpUn — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 14, 2020

Carlson’s monologue:

Over the weekend you may have seen stories about a writer on this show called Blake Neff. For years, since he was in college, Blake posted anonymously on an internet message board for law school students. On Friday, many of those posts became public. Blake was horrified by the story and he was ashamed. Friday afternoon, he resigned from his job. We want to say a couple of things about this. First, what Blake wrote anonymously was wrong. We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to the show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born. We often say that because we mean it. We’ll continue to defend that principle, often alone among national news programs, because it is essential. Nothing is more important. Blake fell short of that standard, and he has paid a very heavy price for it. But we should also point out to the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph of the destruction a young man that self righteousness also has its costs. We are all human. When we pretend we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all. And we will be punished for it, there is no question.

Carlson adopted Trump’s “both sides” response to racism

The racist and sexist garbage that Neff posted anonymously online – which won’t be repeated here – deserved an unequivocal denunciation from Tucker Carlson.

Instead, the Fox News host seemed to adopt Donald Trump’s “both sides” response by handing out equal blame to the folks exposing hate.

It’s appalling, yes, but not at all surprising given the fact that Carlson has repeatedly used his show to spew white supremacist talking points.

If Fox News had an ounce of credibility, it would force Tucker Carlson to join the unemployment line with his former writer.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter