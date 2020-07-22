Trump Is Losing So Badly In Swing States That He Flip-Flopped On Masks

The reason why Trump flip-flopped and started supporting mask-wearing is that Joe Biden is crushing him in the swing states.

Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair reported:

The flip-flop is Trump’s biggest concession yet to the fact that his erratic coronavirus response has damaged him politically. “For the longest time, he didn’t want to be told what to do,” a former West Wing official told me. An Economist/YouGov poll released on Tuesday showed Trump trailing Joe Biden by seven points. “It’s simple. Trump voters are old and they don’t want to die,” a Republican close to the White House said.

According to sources, Trump came around to mask wearing after intense lobbying by his new campaign chiefs, Bill Stepien and Jason Miller. “They showed him polling that things are so bad in the swing states. It was enough to get Trump to move on from the mask issue,” a campaign adviser told me.

Trump was losing so badly in swing states to Biden that he had no choice but to stop being a mask denier. All of the Trump supporters who followed his lead and whined about masks being a violation of their freedom now look like idiots, as Trump sold them out as soon as he saw bad poll numbers in the swing states.

Joe Biden is crushing Trump, and the president’s panicked veering to whatever position he thinks might get him more votes only confirms that he is not mentally capable of handling the coronavirus pandemic.

