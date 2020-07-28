WATCH: Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Tears Into William Barr

Advertisements

William Barr makes a lot of controversial decisions, but he is not frequently challenged on them. The Attorney General, like others in the Trump administration, tends to appear mostly on friendly news channels like Fox News.

That changed on Tuesday when Barr was called to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. The Attorney General faced tough questions from multiple Reps., but the fiercest interrogator was Washington’s Pramila Jayapal.

Jayapal serves Washington’s 7th District which includes Seattle. Barr’s Justice Department has sent federal agents to Seattle in hope to quell the nightly social justice protests.

The congresswoman took issue with Barr sending troops to her city, but doing nothing when armed militias stormed the Michigan Capitol.

Rep. Jayapal hammers AG Barr pic.twitter.com/LvWHUkTvLf — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020

Jayapal said to Barr:

“When white men with swastikas storm a government building with guns, there is no need for the president to ‘activate’ you, because they’re getting the president’s personal agenda done. But when black people and people of color protest police brutality, systemic racism, and the president’s very own lack of response to those critical issues, then you forcibly remove them with armed federal officers [and] pepper bombs because they are considered terrorists by the president.”

The exchange quickly went viral on Twitter with Progressives happy to see a lawmaker go head to head with the Attorney General.

The Washington Rep. had another viral moment when Arizona congresswoman Debbie Lesko repeatedly butchered her name. She shouted to Lesko, “It’s Jayapal. If you’re going to say my name, please say it right. It’s Jayapal.”