Louie Gohmert Thinks That A Mask Gave Him Coronavirus

Advertisements

Anti-masker Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has learned nothing and is blaming a mask for his positive coronavirus test.

Gohmert said, “I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place if I might have put some germs, some of the virus on to the mask and bringing it in. I don’t know, but I got it. We’ll see what happens from here, but reports of my demise are very premature.”

Video of Gohmert:

Rep. Louie Gohmert thinks that it’s possible that wearing a mask gave him COVID. pic.twitter.com/kucy119Pcv — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) July 29, 2020

Advertisements

Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus, and he is blaming the mask, not the fact that he has refused to follow health and safety guidelines for the fact that he has contracted the virus. Gohmert’s suggestion is both dangerous and irresponsible.

Rep. Gohmert is telling people that masks can make them sick and are dangerous, none of this true. Gohmert is spreading mask misinformation that will only serve to make more people sick because he is refusing to take responsibility for his stupid and reckless behavior.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook