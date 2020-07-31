Prominent Conservative Calls for Trump’s Impeachment for “Fascistic” Election Delay Tweet

251 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A prominent conservative has publicly called for Donald Trump to be impeached following the President’s suggestion that the election be postponed.

Steven Calabresi is the co-founder of the conservative Federalist Society – a major organization that works to put right-leaning judges on the bench. He voted for Trump in 2016.

However, Calabresi wrote in a New York Times op-ed that he thinks the President should be impeached.

“But I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election,” Calabresi wrote.

“Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist.”

“But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

Calabresi pointed out that the U.S. has never postponed an election even during a world war.

“So we certainly should not even consider canceling this fall’s election because of the president’s concern about mail-in voting, which is likely to increase because of fears about COVID-19,” he wrote.

“President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election.”

“Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional, and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again,” Calabresi said.

