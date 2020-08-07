Biden, Pelosi and Schumer Slam Trump’s “Historic Failure” on Jobs Numbers

Advertisements

Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership in Congress have placed the blame for the latest unemployment figures squarely on Donald Trump. In separate statements, they harshly criticized the President’s response to the economic crisis.

The Speaker of the House and Senate Minority Leader issued a joint statement on Friday following the July jobs report. The U.S. has added 1.8 million jobs but has lost nearly 13 million jobs during the pandemic.

“The latest jobs report shows that the economic recovery spurred by the investments Congress has passed is losing steam and more investments are still urgently needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people,” Pelosi and Schumer said.

“Millions of Americans are still hurting and yet, despite this reality, President Trump and Republicans appear ready to walk away from the negotiating table to do unworkable, weak and narrow executive orders that barely scratch the surface of what is needed to defeat the virus and help struggling Americans.”

The Biden campaign issued their own statement, making even more forceful comments about Trump’s handling of the economy.

“Today’s jobs report shows just how far we have to go and why leadership matters,” Biden said in the statement.

“While I am grateful for the people who got their jobs back, my heart goes out to the more than 16 million workers who are without a job and a paycheck, and to their families who are without peace of mind. It did not have to be this bad.”

“We are in a deeper economic hole than we should be because of Donald Trump’s historic failure to respond to the pandemic, and the pace of recovery has now slowed because of Trump’s continuing inability to come up with a plan to control the virus.”

“Trump’s surrender to the pandemic has led to a resurgence of the virus and more economic pain and anxiety for millions of Americans,” Biden went on.

“After six months of a nation in crisis, he still has no plan to get us through.”



