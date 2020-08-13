Trump Attacks His Own FBI Director While Warning AG Barr to Pressure Russia Probe

Advertisements

President Donald Trump attacked Christopher Wray, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an interview he gave earlier this morning on Fox Business.

“We know that the FBI lied to the Senate in February of 2018. Christopher Wray was running the FBI. Mr. President, is Christopher Wray hiding all of this stuff and protecting the FBI? Should he step down?” Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo asked.

“So Christopher Wray was put there. We have an election coming up. I wish he was more forthcoming, he certainly hasn’t been,” Trump replied. “There are documents that they want to get, and we have said we want to get. We’re going to find out if he’s going to give those documents. But certainly he’s been very, very protective.”

Trump tapped Wray to lead the FBI in June 2017. Wray replaced James Comey, who was dismissed by Trump, who Special Counsel Robert Mueller later concluded sought to obstruct any investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Wray “was put there for a good reason, he was chosen by a certain person, and I said, go ahead, put whoever you want,” Trump said. “I’m so honest that I said you could put anybody you want. Let’s see how Wray turns out. He’s either going to turn out one way or the other.”

He also issued a warning to Attorney General William Barr, telling him to pressure the Justice Department’s investigation.

“Bill Barr has a chance to be the greatest of all time. But if he wants to be politically correct, he’ll be just another guy,” he said.