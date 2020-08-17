Gretchen Whitmer Cuts Trump To The Bone By Reminding America That Obama/Biden Really Saved Auto Jobs

Advertisements

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) took apart Trump by pointing out at the Democratic convention that it was Obama and Biden who really saved manufacturing jobs.

Whitmer said:

Workers across our state could have lost their jobs if not for Barack Obama and Joe Biden. In 2009, the Obama/Biden administration inherited the worst economic crisis since the great depression, the auto industry on the brink of collapse. A million jobs at stake. But President Obama and Vice President Biden didn’t waste any time blaming anyone else. They got to work.

Advertisements

They brought together union members, companies and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and they saved the auto industry. And wouldn’t you know, just a few months ago as our nation began battling COVID-19, auto workers across Michigan sprang into action. They started making protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the front lines. Let me break it down. President Obama and vice president Biden saved these auto workers’ livelihoods. Then these workers did their part to save American lives. That’s the story of this great nation, action begets action. Progress begets progress. And when we work together, we can accomplish anything.

Video:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer nails Trump by pointing out that it was Obama and Biden who really saved manufacturing jobs. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/LDTqZ0Xd6a — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 18, 2020

Donald Trump pretends to bring back manufacturing jobs, but Joe Biden really did it. Trump is the candidate of fiction, but the message of the Democratic convention is that Joe Biden has done it before and he will do it again.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook