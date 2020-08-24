Former Senator Jeff Flake Leads Slate of New Republican Endorsements of Biden

Advertisements

Jeff Flake will formally endorse Joe Biden for president along with more than two dozens former Republican members of the House and Senate, the campaign has announced.

Twenty-seven former senators and congressman from the Republican Party have thrown their weight behind the Democratic presidential nominee, while Flake is the most well-known.

“Today, on the first day of the Republican National Convention, former Republican Members of Congress, including former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, announced their support for Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris,” the Biden campaign said in a statement.

“In a strong rebuke to the current administration, these former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden.”

“These former Members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as President have superseded partisanship,” the campaign said.

The Biden campaign is also launching “Republicans for Biden” in an effort to win more supporter from disaffected supporters of the GOP. This follows the appearance of several Republicans at the Democratic National Convention.

Flake, who was a senator for Arizona from 2013 to 2019, will also speak to the press about his support for Biden. He had clashed with President Donald Trump before leaving the Senate.

The endorsements include Republicans from swing states like Pennsylvania and traditionally deep red Texas.

