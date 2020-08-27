WATCH: Chris Wallace Shuts Down Fox Hosts for Supporting Vigilante Violence

Advertisements

On Tuesday night, a 17 year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse shot 3 people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them. On Wednesday, the teenager was arrested for his actions.

While the exact circumstances of the event are unknown, Conservative media was quick to make Rittenhouse out to be a hero. Tucker Carlson claimed that his actions were necessary. Ann Coutler said that she wanted him to be the next President of the United States.

And today on the Fox News’ show, Outnumbered, host Katie Pavlich said, “The argument of vigilante justice, when you have no police around to defend businesses and people who are being attacked, and their livelihoods burned to the ground, there is a void that is filled.”

When Chris Wallace was brought onto the show, he immediately addressed Pavlich’s comments. “I’ve got to push back on something we said at the end of the last segment because there seemed to be the implication that somehow vigilante justice was understandable or justified by the lack of sufficient police action and authority and presence in some of these cities.”

After push back from the show’s hosts, Wallace continued:

“Just as it is fair to say that rioting and looting is a completely inappropriate response toGeorge Floydor Jacob Blake, vigilante justice is a completely inappropriate response to the rioting in the street. There is no justification for what happened in Kenosha and vigilante justice is a crime and should be punished as a crime.”

