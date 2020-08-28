China Rebukes Trump, Saying He’s Putting His Own Self-Interest Ahead of U.S. Interests

Advertisements

The Chinese government criticized President Donald Trump today and accused him of putting his personal self-interest ahead of American interests.

During his daily press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Trump, who has threatened to pull American businesses from China, has opted to “violate the will of the business community,” and is seeking to “coerce the normal investment” of companies, behavior that “runs counter to market economy law, which will finally harm themselves.”

I believe this is their act which tries to put their self-interests and the interests of their parties above the interests of the United States,” Zhao said. “Such political manipulation is unfeasible.”

You can watch the statement below:

Some US politicians are putting the interests of themselves&parties above the interests of US when suggesting moving businesses back to US. The political manipulation is unfeasible because it disrupts normal investments&operations & denies existing cooperation between countries. pic.twitter.com/XegPz2bl3B — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) August 28, 2020

In last night’s acceptance of the Republican presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump accused his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, of voting “to ship our jobs to China.”

“[Biden] supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, one of the greatest economic disasters of all time,” Trump said. “He cheered the rise of China as a positive development for America and the world. That’s why China supports Joe Biden and desperately wants him to win.”

Earlier this week, the state-run news agency Xinhua said, “One of the most bizarre characteristics of America’s 2020 presidential election is that political attacks on China have gone well beyond common sense.”

“The vicious rhetoric against Beijing has hit one fresh low after another this week at the ongoing Republican National Convention,” the agency continued. “At the gathering, China hawks in Washington trumpeted the White House’s hard-line approach toward Beijing, attacked China over so-called transparency issue during the Covid-19 pandemic, and continued spreading xenophobic language over the origin of the pathogen.”