Trump Blows Off New York On 9/11 While Withholding Millions From Ill FDNY Firefighters

Advertisements

Joe Biden is going to both the NYC and Shanksville memorials, but Trump blew off New York while withholding $4 million from ill FDNY firefighters.

The New York Daily News reported:

The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses, the Daily News has learned.

Advertisements

The Treasury Department mysteriously started withholding parts of payments — nearly four years ago — meant to cover medical services for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics treated by the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, documents obtained by The News reveal.

The payments were authorized and made by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which oversees the program. But instead of sending the funds to the city, the Treasury started keeping some of the money.

Trump isn’t bothering to show up in New York City today but is instead choosing to show up in Pennsylvania, as he is cynically placing his presidential campaign ahead of paying his respects in the city that was the center of the worst terrorist attack ever on US domestic soil.

It is no surprise that Trump is withholding money from ill New York firefighters. In the past, the Trump budgets have proposed cuts in funding to first responders.

Joe Biden is here for all of America on 9/11 while Donald Trump steals from sick firefighters and shows his face in Pennsylvania hoping to pick up votes.

Trump has a history of lying about his actions on 9/11 and now he is withholding funds from firefighters and not showing up in New York.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook