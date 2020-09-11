Tucker Carlson: Country Won’t Survive Unless We Defeat Black Lives Matter

Advertisements

The principles of the Black Lives Matter movement are clearly stated on the organization’s website. The BLM website reads, “Our intention from the very beginning was to connect Black people from all over the world who have a shared desire for justice to act together in their communities.”

Still, Conservative media has painted the group as some kind of terrorist organization. Tucker Carlson took it a step further on Thursday night, saying that if the Black Lives Matter movement isn’t defeated, the country will not survive.

Carlson, unsurprisingly, began his screed by blaming Barack Obama. “The violence that Obama’s youth brigades have unleashed on this country in anything have increased racial bigotry and distrust,” he said. “The riots have certainly accelerated residential segregation as higher income people flee the racially diverse cities for sedate monochromatic destinations such as Martha’s Vineyard, where by the way, Barack Obama himself lives.”

The Fox host then made a call to action, “But for the rest of us who plan to stay, we have no choice. We have to fight.”

Carlson closed his comments, “Anarchism goes by many names. Right now, it’s called ‘antifa’ and ‘BLM.’ But the poison is always the same. And the consequences of imbibing it never change. If we’re going to survive as a country, we must defeat this.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox News Network: