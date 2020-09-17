Trump Called His Supporters Disgusting According To Former Top Pence Staffer

Advertisements

Vice President Pence’s former Homeland Security Advisor Olivia Troye claimed that Trump called his supporting disgusting people.

Troye said, “When we were in a task force meeting, the president said, ‘Maybe this COVID thing is a good thing. I don’t like shaking hands with people. I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people.’ Those disgusting people are the same people that he claims to care about, these are the people still going to his rallies today who have complete faith in who he is. If the president had taken this virus seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives.”

Trump’s contempt and lack of care about his own supporters is a point that has been made over and over again by people who know this president. Mary Trump has said that her uncle doesn’t care about his supporters. Michael Cohen has made a similar point for years.

Trump looks down on his supporters because he only cares about rich white men like himself. Trump doesn’t see people when he looks at his supporters. He sees a money-making opportunity. Donald Trump doesn’t care about any life outside of his own, which is why he resumed holding indoor rallies.

The President thinks that his own supporters are disgusting, and doesn’t want to touch them, and yet, these people prove themselves to be the real losers and suckers when they vote for him on Election Day.

