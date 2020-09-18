Posted on by Darragh Roche

Chuck Schumer Slams Trump’s Blue States Comment: “What a Despicable Man”

Advertisements

Chuck Schumer denounced Donald Trump in an animated speech from the Senate floor following the President’s claim that Coronavirus response is going well if you exclude the blue states.

The Senate Minority Leader addressed Trump’s remarks on Thursday and called out the President’s apparent failure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

What a disgrace!” Schumer said. “It’s monstrous.”

Advertisements

What a despicable man. How low can you go?

Watch the video:

We’re in the middle of a global pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans — far more than the number of Americans who died in World War I,” the Democrat said.

More than any other nation on God’s green earth.”

Yes, Mr. President, if you don’t count the total number of Americans who have died, you might think it’s not so bad,” he said.

The blue states had tremendous death rates,” Trump had said. “If you take the blue states out, we are at a level I don’t think anybody in the world would be at.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter