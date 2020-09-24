Rep. Kevin McCarthy: I’ll Force Vote to Remove Pelosi If She Tries to Impeach Trump Again

Advertisements

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has threatened to force a vote to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) if she has the Democrat-controlled house file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump again. Pelosi had earlier said Democrats have “options” to delay the president from nominating someone to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

“If [Pelosi] revamps a baseless impeachment, we will work to remove her from the speakership,” McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox and Friends.

“We could make a motion on the floor to have another vote on Speaker, of whether she stays,” he added. “That would put a lot of people in a tough situation. Because, if she is going after the president for impeachment because he is upholding his constitutional duty, that would be very interesting for any member to stand with her on that decision…that would be shocking to me, but it wouldn’t be farfetched for the Speaker to try.”

On Fox & Friends, Kevin McCarthy threatens to force a vote to remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker if she makes a second attempt to impeach President Trump. pic.twitter.com/wdTZAtRv7M — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 24, 2020

Advertisements

Speaking to George Stephanopolous earlier, Pelosi said Democrats “have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country.”

“This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made,” she added. “So, right now, our main goal and I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want that to be, would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the American people from the coronavirus, and that’s…I have faith in the American people on this Sunday morning.”

Questioned by reporters yesterday, Trump would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November’s general election to Joe Biden.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” he added, once again lying about the security about mail-in voting.

“There won’t be a transfer, there will be a continuation,” he said.