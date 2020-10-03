Opinion: Citing “Law And Order” Trump’s Department Of Homeland Security Defends A Murderer

Advertisements

There are three words that political pundits and commentators have used ad nauseam since the day after dirty Don Trump’s very poorly-attended inauguration – “unprecedented and wrong.” It is as true a description of this authoritarian administration as anything, and yet each time it is uttered it explains a worse Trump atrocity. This past week was no different.

After one of Trump’s supporters used his car to kill a peaceful protestor in Charlottesville Virginia, he praised his racist supporters as “very fine people.” As bad as that was, it pales in comparison to Trump’s Department of Homeland Security taking steps to defend an underaged Trump supporter who shot and killed two Americans protesting police violence targeting another unarmed African American man. Trump’s DHS is defending Rittenhouse under the guise of supporting law and order.

First, it is an atrocity that a dyed-in-the-wool criminal is campaigning under the “law and order” banner as part of his fear mongering campaign. Trump has no concept of what law and order entails because following rules and adhering to the laws of the land is anathema to a corrupt individual. However, Trump almost certainly directed the Department of Homeland Security to aid his underaged supporter because he “allegedly” shot and killed two Americans protesting police violence.

Advertisements

According to reporting by NBC News, Department of Homeland Security officials were “instructed” to use language that is “sympathetic” to Kyle Rittenhouse when questioned by the media about the ongoing case’s investigation. Rittenhouse is the teenage Trump supporter charged with fatally shooting two peaceful protestors in Kenosha Wisconsin in August.

One of the documents “suggests” that, when talking to the media, department officials must make certain to note that the Trump-supporting teen “took his [assault] rifle to the scene of the rioting (protests) to help defend small business owners.” It is noteworthy that there were no local, state, or federal officials calling for armed vigilantes to descend on the area from other states; especially when they were illegally carrying a firearm.

Some of the other suggested comments for the media included telling law enforcement officials to point out that Rittenhouse was innocent. They were also instructed to claim that some new evidence will aid Rittenhouse’s “self-defense claims,” but they are forbidden to say much else; except that the Trump-loving militia member is like everyone else in America. The DHS officials were instructed to say:

“They cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, but that Rittenhouse, just like everyone else in America, is innocent until proven guilty and deserves a fair trial based on all the facts, not just the ones that support a certain narrative. This is why we try the accused in the court of law, not the star chamber of public opinion.”

Finally, the Department of Homeland security was ordered to repeat a favorite Trump lie about Americans exercising their First Amendment right of free speech.

“This is also why we need to stop the violence in our cities. Chaotic and violent situations lead to chaotic, violent, and tragic outcomes. Everyone needs law and order.”

It is true that “everyone needs law and order,” but that “need” is not being extended to innocent, unarmed African Americans any more than it is to innocent Americans protesting extrajudicial executions whether from official law enforcement officers or Trump-loving militia members illegally carrying an assault rifle.

According to former Homeland Security spokesman, Peter Boogaard, it is “unprecedented and wrong” for DHS officials to be given prepared comments to make to the media while an investigation is ongoing. But like everything involving Trump, “unprecedented and wrong” defines the corrupt cretin’s entire tenure in the White House, a place he does not belong.

Trump defending an armed militia member accused of killing two protestors and wounding a third is “unprecedented and wrong,” but so was labeling white supremacists caught on video beating innocent protestors in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

Trump has spent an inordinate amount of time defending members of his inner circle convicted of federal crimes, so maybe defending a supporter who shot and killed two protestors is not “unprecedented” for Trump. It is highly likely that Trump is incapable of fathoming that some Americans might think it is wrong for the leader of the Executive Branch to defend criminals, because he is a criminal himself.