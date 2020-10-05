Dr. Fauci Says Trump is Receiving “Optimal Care” at Walter Reed

Advertisements

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on the novel coronavirus, says President Donald Trump is receiving “optimal care” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after Dr. Sean Conley, the President’s attending physician, faced criticism for not being direct about the seriousness of the President’s condition.

“My colleagues that I know, including Sean Conley, are very good physicians, and they’re very qualified, so I am really confident that the President of the United States is getting the optimal care that you can get with the team over at Walter Reed,” Fauci said during an interview with CNN.

“I think it’s obvious, John, that I have not been involved,” he added. “I don’t want to get into talking about the president’s case because that’s not something that I’ve really been cleared to talk about, but personally I have not been involved in the direct care of the president.”

Yesterday, Dr. Conley admitted he avoided saying Trump was on oxygen after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude of the team [and] the president over the course of his illness. I didn’t want to give any info that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,” he said.

Dr. Conley did not offer a direct answer after a reporter asked if the infection has damaged Trump’s lungs.

“We’re tracking all of that, there are some expected findings but nothing of clinical concern,” he said.