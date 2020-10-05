Walter Shaub: Trump’s Early Morning Tweetstorm “Makes the Case to Invoke” the 25th Amendment

Advertisements

Walter Shaub, the former Director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) says President Donald Trump’s early morning activity on Twitter should “make the case for his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.” Shaub called Trump’s behavior “insane.”

Shaub expressed doubt that the President’s Cabinet would invoke the 25th Amendment, which would allow Vice President Mike Pence to serve as acting president while Trump is incapacitated.

“But they’re all either deranged themselves, evil, cowards or some combination of the three,” he wrote. “The world should be worried about the madman in charge over here.”

Shaub’s comments come after Trump spent the morning tweeting in all caps from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, urging his supporters to vote on a series of different issues including “law and order,” the Second Amendment, fighting “fake news,” and his proposed Space Force.

A selection of his tweets is provided below (the President tweeted in all caps a total of 15 separate times).

SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

SPACE FORCE. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump faces heavy criticism for leaving his hospital room to greet supporters yesterday, placing members of the Secret Service at risk. Doctors have acknowledged that Trump’s condition is more serious than was initially reported.