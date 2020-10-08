Trump Tells Barr To Indict Joe Biden Before The Election

6.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Trump called on Attorney General William Barr to indict Joe Biden and Barack Obama for “crimes” before Election Day.

Trump said, “Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes, the greatest political crime in the history of our country, then we’re going to get little satisfaction unless I win because I won’t forget it, but these people should be indicted. This is the greatest political crime in the history of our country, and that includes Obama, and that includes Biden. These are people that spied on my campaign, and we have everything. Now they say they have much more, okay? And I say, Bill, we got plenty. You don’t need any more.”

Video:

"Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes — the greatest political crime in history of our country — then we'll get little satisfaction … and that includes Obama and that includes Biden" — Trump calls for Obama and Biden to be charged with crimes pic.twitter.com/g4hVYx98ZJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Advertisements

Multiple investigations have concluded that Trump’s campaign was not spied on.

Trump is badly losing the election, so he is calling on his attorney general to indict Joe Biden to save him and keep him in power.

Donald Trump’s comments are the last desperate gasps of an authoritarian wannabe who can’t win an election, so he is trying to use the powers of the federal government to imprison his political critics and opponents.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama aren’t going to be indicted. Trump is a one-trick pony. He is trying to make Biden look guilty of the crime against democracy that he committed in 2016.

Trump is giving voters every reason in the world to kick him out of office in overwhelming numbers.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook