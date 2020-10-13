Romney Says He’s Fed Up with “Vile” American Politics, Blames Trump for Much of the Division

118 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) denounced what he referred to as the current state of “vile” and “vituperative” American politics. His comments were a direct criticism of President Donald Trump, whom he blames for much of the political climate.

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” Romney said. “But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”

Referring to some of the president’s comments in interviews and via social media, Romney said, “The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate “a monster;” he repeatedly labels the speaker of the House “crazy;” he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her.”

He also laid into Democrats, who he said “launch blistering attacks of their own — though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others,” pointing to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) decision to tear up Trump’s State of the Union remarks, among other things. “Media on the left and right amplify all of it.”

“The rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from intemperate word to dangerous action,” Romney said. “The world is watching America with abject horror; more consequentially, our children are watching. Many Americans are frightened for our country — so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent.”

Romney recommends that now is the time “to lower the heat.”

“Leaders must tone it down. Leaders from the top and leaders of all stripes: Parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone. The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that,” he said.

My thoughts on the current state of our politics: pic.twitter.com/oYY4zlX6ZP — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 13, 2020