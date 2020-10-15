Chris Christie Admits he Should Have Worn Mask at Amy Coney Barrett Event

Advertisements

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Donald Trump have long been friends. They had a bit of a hiccup during the 2015 Republican presidential nomination process.

Christie said that Trump was completely unqualified to be the president. Trump said much worse about Christie. But soon after dropping out, Christie fully back Trump.

And since that moment Christie has been a member of Team Trump. He’s gained little from his support. While he was suggested for numerous cabinet positions, that has never actually come to fruition.

Advertisements

Still, Christie has been at Trump’s side, prepping him for his disastrous first debate with Joe Biden. The former New Jersey governor was also at the White House’s Amy Coney Barrett event. That is where he figures he contracted the coronavirus.

Christie, who was recently released from the hospital is hoping that his reckless decision to attend the event without a mask can help to teach others.

The Republican said in a statement:

“I believed when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong. I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team. I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow C.D.C. guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.”

The former governor is now recovering from the illness at home.