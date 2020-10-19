Kilmeade: Twitter and Facebook Are “Stopping the Message of the White House and the Current President from Getting Out”

Advertisements

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade accused Twitter and Facebook of conspiring to ensure President Donald Trump’s messaging doesn’t reach its audience.

“Aren’t they accomplishing their goal?” Kilmeade asked in an interview with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, adding that both companies are “stopping the message of the White House and the current president from getting out.”

Kilmeade pointed to Twitter’s decision to remove a tweet from White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas that claimed that wearing a mask does not work to stop the spread of coronavirus and its prior refusal to unlock the New York Post‘s account for posting unsubstantiated articles about Hunter Biden.

“They’re accomplishing their goal while everyone acts disdainful and brings them in front of Congress,” Kilmeade said.

Meadows agreed, accusing the social media companies of bias: “They are accomplishing their goal because they have two standards, one for one campaign and one for the other.”

“But I do believe additional lawsuits will be filed perhaps as early as today to go after that,” he added. “Listen, it’s not just the campaigns. They’re now starting to censor actual reporters. That’s a dangerous place for them to go when they’re the arbiter of what they deem to be the truth when in fact even the blocking of this New York Post story, they did it based on a premise that was not accurate and they’ll come to find that out in the coming days. They acted like it was hacking and even with their own guidelines it would be hard to justify that.”

You can watch the interview below.

Brian Kilmeade absurdly claims that Facebook and Twitter are "accomplishing their goal" of "stopping the message of the White House and the current president from getting out." The White House chief of staff, of course, agrees. pic.twitter.com/CP3wFWfFHa — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 19, 2020