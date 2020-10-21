Rudy Giuliani Lied: The “Hunter Biden Emails” Came From Ukraine

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani and his co-conspirators lied. The “Hunter Biden emails” came from Ukraine, not a broken laptop in Delaware.

Time reported:

Explicit photos and emails purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden were circulating in Ukraine last year at the same time that Rudy Giuliani was searching for dirt there on former Vice President Joe Biden, two people approached about the material during that period tell TIME.

The emails’ alleged availability, which has not been previously reported, comes to light in the wake of Giuliani’s recent claims that he obtained private photos and emails of Hunter Biden from a broken laptop abandoned in Delaware. Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has passed this material to right-wing news outlets, which began publishing it last week. Giuliani did not respond to requests for comment on the origins of the material he obtained.

Russian assets in Ukraine tried to sell what they claimed were Hunter Biden’s emails to the Trump campaign or Trump associates in 2019. The timeline matches up perfectly with other reports that the Russians started targeting Giuliani for a disinformation campaign that they could use to interfere in the 2020 election in 2019.

Why did Giuliani and Trump lie about the real source of the “emails?” The answer could be that they know the documents are fake and are trying to cook up a cover story to get them into the mainstream media in the weeks before the election.

The “emails” didn’t come from a broken laptop. It is possible that they came from Rudy’s Russian agent handler in Ukraine.

Rudy Giuliani has a lot of problems right now, but his big October surprise is blowing up in Trump’s face.

