Biden Obliterates Trump For His Secret Chinese Bank Account

Trump pushed Russian propaganda on Biden, but the Democratic candidate turned it around and hit Trump for his Chinese bank account.

I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life. We learned that this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China, does business in China. And in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever, ever.

Number one. Number two, this is a president, I have released all of my tax returns, 22 years, go look at them, 22 years of my tax returns. You have not released a single solitary year of your tax return. What are you hiding? Why are you unwilling? The foreign countries are paying you a lot. Russia’s paying you a lot. China’s paying you a lot. And your hotels and all your businesses all around the country, all around the world. And China’s building a new road to a golf course you have overseas. So what’s going on here? Why not release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption.

Trump has been spreading Russian disinformation and conspiracy theories about Biden, while Trump has been getting hit on Russia, China, and not releasing his tax returns. Joe Biden has not taken the bait and Trump is growing increasingly frustrated as his tactics are failing.

