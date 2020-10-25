Independents And Hispanics Break For Biden As Texas Could Turn Blue

6.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

A new poll shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in Texas as Independents and Hispanics are breaking toward the Democratic candidate.

The Dallas Morning News reported on their poll:



Former Vice President Joe Biden has regained a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Texas, after wooing more independents and Hispanics, according to a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler.

Advertisements

Biden’s lead among likely voters is 48%-45%, within the poll’s margin of error.

….

Biden, who was 2 points behind Trump among likely voters in The News and UT-Tyler’s September survey, edged slightly ahead of the president this month by expanding his support among independents and grabbing a better than 3-to-1 advantage among Hispanics.

The former vice president’s rebound from last month, when Trump led among likely Texas voters, 48-46, is sure to boost the already high spirits of state Democrats.

What’s Happening In Texas?

Trump has been the least popular Republican presidential candidate in two generations in Texas. The Lonestar State has never warmed up to Trump, as his approval rating there has struggled. When Trump’s fundamental weakness in the state is combined with the personal likability of Joe Biden and the gains that Democrats have been making for the past few years, it adds up to a perfect storm where Texas is in play for Democrats.

Should Joe Biden Go To Texas?

The Biden campaign shouldn’t put a trip to Texas on their schedule for the last week of the campaign. Biden’s polling lead in the state is within the margin of error.

Biden should be concentrating on Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin with a dash of North Carolina, Florida, and Iowa thrown in for good measure.

It would be great for Democrats to flip Texas, but it is better for Biden that Trump has to defend Texas while he concentrates on Trump’s must win states like Pennsylvania and Florida.

If Biden wins Texas, the election will be over an election night due to a Democratic landslide.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook