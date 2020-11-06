Joe Biden Just Took The Lead In Pennsylvania As The End Nears For Trump

Advertisements

Joe Biden just took the lead in Pennsylvania by more than 5,000 votes over Donald Trump thanks to votes from Philadelphia.

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Report tweeted:

And there it is: Biden takes the lead in PA by 5,587 votes w/ latest count out of Philadelphia. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 6, 2020

Newly counted Philadelphia ballots: Biden 27,396 (87%)

Trump 3,760 (12%) And there is far more to come from Philly & other counties. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 6, 2020

Biden’s margin will grow in the hours to come, but we might not get a projection of a Biden victory until this afternoon, as Allegheny County was under a court order and unable to count the rest of their heavily leaning Biden ballots (29,000) until 5 PM.

The same thing that happened in Michigan is happening in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden is going to pull away from Trump and pile up a big late lead. Biden’s margin of victory in Pennsylvania could end up being hundreds of thousands of votes.

The Biden strategy was always to focus on Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. They won all three and Joe Biden will soon be president-elect.

