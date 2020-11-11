Trump’s Own Lawyers Forced To Admit There’s No Voter Fraud In Pennsylvania

5.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

During a court hearing, a judge pressed Trump‘s lawyers and got them to admit that they aren’t challenging PA ballots for voter fraud.

Transcript from the hearing:



THE COURT: In your petition, which is right before me — and I read it several times — you don’t claim that any electors or the Board of the County were guilty of fraud, correct? That’s correct?

GOLDSTEIN: Your Honor, accusing people of fraud is a pretty big step. And it is rare that I call somebody a liar, and I am not calling the Board of the [Democratic National Committee] or anybody else involved in this a liar. Everybody is coming to this with good faith. The DNC is coming with good faith. We’re all just trying to get an election done. We think these were a mistake, but we think they are a fatal mistake, and these ballots ought not be counted.

THE COURT: I understand. I am asking you a specific question, and I am looking for a specific answer. Are you claiming that there is any fraud in connection with these 592 disputed ballots?

GOLDSTEIN: To my knowledge at present, no.

THE COURT: Are you claiming that there is any undue or improper influence upon the elector with respect to these 592 ballots?

GOLDSTEIN: To my knowledge at present, no.

Trump‘s lawyers were trying to get 592 ballots disqualified but then had to admit that they had no evidence of voter fraud, and were not alleging voter fraud in Montgomery County. Even if Trump got the 592 ballots tossed, he would still be trailing by more than 45,000 votes.

The Trump legal challenges are humiliating for the lawyers who are bringing them, which is why they are dancing around the reality that there is no voter or election fraud every single time that they appear in court.

Trump will exhaust his legal challenges soon, and the nation will get to move on to the Trump-free life that a majority of the nation chose on Election Day.

