National Security Adviser Defies Trump And Promises Biden A Professional Transition

Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien promised Joe Biden that he would provide a smooth and professional transition.

“Look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — and obviously things look that way now — we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council,” Mr. O’Brien said.

“If there is a new administration, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies,” Mr. O’Brien said during a talk recorded last week and streamed on Monday as part of a conference hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “And if we are in a situation where we are not going into a Trump second term, which I think people where I’m sitting in the White House would like to see, if it’s another outcome, it will be a professional transition — there’s no question about it,” he said.

O’Brien’s comments represent the first admission of reality from a high ranking person inside the Trump administration. It is disgraceful that O’Brien’s comments are newsworthy because the commitment to a peaceful transfer of power was a given in previous elections.

Trump is trying to sabotage Biden while feeding his own ego by denying the incoming administration the ability to hit the ground running. One of the under-discussed elements of the Trump presidency was how he set himself up for failure by not taking the presidential transition seriously.

Joe Biden is ready to go to work, but sore loser Trump continues to put America behind his ego even during a pandemic and economic collapse.

The cracks are forming in the Trump denial, as the reality of defeat is seeping into the administration.