After Likely Helping Trump Kill More Americans With “Herd Immunity” Scott Atlas Resigns

Dr. Scott Atlas, the Trump pandemic adviser, who pushed herd immunity and caused COVID outbreaks from coast to coast has resigned.

Fox News reported, “Moments ago this story breaking Dr. Scott atlas special adviser on the pandemic has resigned his post. He joined the administration in August with the designated 130-day term which will expire this week. Weighs sometimes criticized for his push to reopen businesses and schools in the United States. He called the lockdown extremely harmful and in his resignation letter obtained by Fox News, he writes this my advice was always focused on mitigating all the harms from both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves especially to the working class and the poor.”

Atlas became the trusted voice that Trump listened to on the pandemic instead of experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. It was Atlas who told Trump what he wanted to hear on the coronavirus and pushed the concept of herd immunity, which has been a disaster for the country and helped to fuel the third surge in pandemic cases.

Scott Atlas was a never qualified yes man who likely got Americans killed. He is one of the members of the Trump administration whose behavior harmed people in a way that was nearly criminal.

