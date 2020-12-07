WATCH: Rush Limbaugh Cheers on Armed Mob Protesting Outside The Home of Michigan’s Secretary of State

Advertisements

While Donald Trump may have won Michigan in 2016, the state is quite blue. Both Michigan senators are Democrats as is governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

But the Republicans in the the state have the propensity to get quite angry when something doesn’t go their way. And when they protest, they usually bring automatic weapons with them.

This was the case over the summer when armed militia members who were angry about stay at home orders attempted to storm the state house. And over the weekend, an armed mob protested outside the house of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, angered over Trump losing the election.

Conservative media host Rush Limbaugh was more than happy to cheer the armed men on. He told his audience members:

“By the way, folks, according to The Washington Post, they are protesting in Michigan. “Armed protesters, alleging voter fraud, have surrounded the home of Michigan’s sex-cretary [sic] of state. Her name is Jocelyn Benson, her home is surrounded.”

The radio host continued, “About 24 protesters chanted, ‘Stop the Steal,’ and accused — she’s a Democrat — of ignoring widespread voter fraud and so forth. She’s decided to completely ignore all of the credible, credible, fraudulent evidence that has been continually pointed out,” said one demonstrator, Genevieve Peters — she live-streamed the protest in Detroit on Facebook. So, there is evidence of some protests taking place out there.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Media Matters: