Here Is The Delicious Moment When Fox News Broke It To Their Viewers That Joe Biden Is President-Elect

Neil Cavuto broke into Fox News’s coverage to tell their viewers that the Supreme Court isn’t helping and Joe Biden really is President-Elect.

Cavuto broke into the White House pep rally/summit on Operation Warp Speed and said, “We’re interrupting this to pass along news that will be distressing for the president despite all the hoopla and justified pride in this progress on coronavirus. The U.S. Supreme court has just rejected a Republican challenge to Joe Biden’s election win in Pennsylvania. They will not interfere or interpret on that. It stands as is. This is one of the last and final tries if you will. Some were calling it a legal Hail Mary pass to reverse the election outcome by reversing the 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden. The Supreme Court has taken a look at the rest on the part of the Republicans to challenge that to reexamine that. It has rejected that. The win stands. Joe Biden now clearly the President-Elect of the United States.”

This was the moment that Fox News had to tell its viewers, including the guy currently sitting in the Oval Office for the next 43 days, that it really is over.

The moment was all the more special because it came a day after Trump stood in the Oval Office and proclaimed that really big things were coming in the next couple of days and that he was still fighting to win the election.

None of Trump’s statements were true. It’s over, and the Supreme Court slammed the door shut on Trump’s election challenge scam.

