Trump Threatened Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp To Try To Steal The Election

In a phone call with Gov. Kemp, Trump made multiple demands and then threatened Kemp when he would not help him steal Georgia.

The Washington Post reported:

But numerous people with knowledge of the call said the conversation was openly hostile, with Trump effectively threatening the governor and arguing that Kemp would lose reelection if he didn’t cede to the president’s demands.

“It was nasty enough for Kemp to say no to all of the asks,” said one Republican strategist. “I don’t know if you’ve ever talked to Kemp, but he’s politically kind of squishy. He never says yes or no to something. He’ll say something cute and funny, and he pushes it off, but it’s never like a flat ‘No.’ And he said, ‘No.’ He told the president, ‘No’ — twice.”

Trump tried to bully and thug his way into stealing the election, but Kemp is one of the many Republicans who refused to break or ignore the law for Donald Trump. Republican-controlled state legislatures in states like Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania refused to break the law for Trump. Courts at all levels of the justice system refused to ignore the law for Trump.

Donald Trump thought that he had the Supreme Court in his back pocket, but they refused to trample the constitutional separation of powers to keep Trump in office. Brian Kemp shouldn’t get praise for following the law and doing the bare minimum required for his job.

If Trump threatened Kemp, he almost certainly threatened others, as he tried to destroy democracy with sheer thuggery.

