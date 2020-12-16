Trump Is Throwing A Temper Tantrum And Thinking About Not Leaving The White House On January 20

4.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump is slipping deeper into denial about the election results and considering not leaving the White House on January 20.

CNN reported:

Trump is steadfastly refusing to acknowledge that he lost.

In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through.

“He’s throwing a f***ing temper tantrum,” an adviser said. “He’s going to leave. He’s just lashing out.”

Trump will leave the White House. There is no doubt about it. Even if he tried to stay, at noon on January 20, 2021, Joe Biden will become president and the military will be happy to escort Trump off of the White House grounds.

Being a squatter is not the way to stay in the White House and keep presidential power. Trump doesn’t get to be president by his physical presence in the White House. The powers of the presidency don’t belong to a person just because they are standing in the White House.

Donald Trump is leaving. It is clear that he doesn’t want to because there is a world of debt and potential felony convictions waiting for him, but staying in the White House and refusing to leave is not an option.

