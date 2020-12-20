Trump Confirms White House Martial Law Meeting By Calling It Fake News

Advertisements

Trump confirmed detailed reporting by multiple media outlets that he held a White House meeting to discuss martial law and overturning the election by calling it fake news.

Senior administration officials are getting worried about Trump blatantly abusing power to overturn the election.

Axios reported:

Advertisements

A senior administration official said that when Trump is “retweeting threats of putting politicians in jail, and spends his time talking to conspiracy nuts who openly say declaring martial law is no big deal, it’s impossible not to start getting anxious about how this ends.”

Trump has also asked about declaring martial law and seizing voting machines.

Trump responded to these reports by confirming them with a howl of fake news:

Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

When Trump calls a story fake, it doesn’t mean that the story isn’t true. The nation has learned over four years of Trump that he calls a story fake when he is attempting to discredit a true story. Thus, in the upsidedown world of Trump, a “fake news” story is a story that is real and needs to be discredited.

People should be concerned. Trump can’t impose martial law. If he tried, it would be quickly found to be unconstitutional. His order would be overturned, and Joe Biden would become president on January 20. Trump could still abuse many areas of the government and create chaos, without martial law, and plunge the nation into crisis before he is escorted off the White House grounds.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook