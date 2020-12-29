Sen. Bernie Sanders Vows To Keep The Senate Working Through New Year’s To Get A Vote On $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Advertisements

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is vowing to keep the Senate working through New Year’s to secure a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks.

Video:

Sen, Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is going to keep the Senate working through New Year's to get a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. pic.twitter.com/9KiW3gEcf1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 29, 2020

Sen. Sanders said on MSNBC that his timeline is to block the NDAA veto override vote until January 3rd:



Yeah, look, I would hope that we can resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We want to work on the president’s override. People have a right to vote on that, but I will tell you this, Ayman, all across this country, my own state of Vermont, throughout America, we are looking at a level of economic desperation for working families the likes of which we have not seen in our lifetimes. I mean, we’re talking about many, many millions of people who fear — fear that they’re going to be evicted from their homes because they don’t have the money to pay their rent.

We’re looking at people unable to go to a doctor in the midst of a horrible pandemic. They don’t have the money to do that. And we’re looking at people accumulating huge amounts of debt, and hunger in America is now at the highest level it’s been in decades. The congress now has got to step up to the plate. The House did the right thing last night. They voted $2,000 per adult. That’s what the Senate has got to do. That’s what the American people want us to do. And by the way, I mean, this becomes reasonably bipartisan. You got President Trump talking about $2,000, Joe Biden talking about it.

Mitch McConnell has two dates that he is staring down, McConnell has to get the NDAA veto repealed before the Congress ends, and the Georgia Senate runoff elections are January 5th. Bernie Sanders is the perfect person to lead this filibuster because Democrats are trying to slow down the Senate and maximize public pressure on Senate Republicans for the $2,000 stimulus checks.

There will be no happy New Year for Senate Republicans as Bernie Sanders will keep them tied up in the Senate until they do the right thing for the American people.

