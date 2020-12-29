Trump Will Likely Be ‘Overwhelmed’ By Legal And Financial Trouble Right After Leaving Office

Advertisements

There has been much talk of Donald Trump quickly declaring his candidacy for a 2024 presidential bid once he leaves the White House next month, but it’s more probable that his life becomes a living nightmare immediately upon his exit from the Oval Office.

As NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss pointed out on Tuesday, Trump will most likely be so deep in legal and financial trouble that he won’t have time to lead a conventional post-presidency life – much less mount another presidential bid.

“This is someone who’s got big financial problems, big legal problems,” Beschloss said of the outgoing president. “He’s going to probably be overwhelmed by them, maybe very soon after he leaves office.”

Video:

Trump’s post-presidency life will likely be filled with legal and financial problems, presidential historian @BeschlossDC says. pic.twitter.com/cfd4Y4oXo0 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 30, 2020

Beschloss said:

Okay. I’m trying to do this with a straight face. No, I do not think that Donald Trump will be building houses for the needy. No, I do not think he will start a foundation. He tried that once and it turned out to be corrupt. This is someone who’s got big financial problems, big legal problems. He’s going to probably be overwhelmed by them, maybe very soon after he leaves office.

Trump was running for reelection to stay out of legal trouble

It doesn’t take a political expert to recognize that Donald Trump doesn’t like being president. Over the past four years, he has shown no interest in serving the American people, only boosting his ego and enriching himself and his family.

During the 2020 campaign, he had no substantive agenda for a second term. MAGA rallies were essentially self-therapy sessions where Trump whined about how mean everybody has been to him and urged his supporters to keep him in the White House forever.

Donald Trump will no longer be president once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, and the American people will finally get to see why he was so afraid of leaving office.

