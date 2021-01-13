Record Number Of House Republicans Vote To Impeach Trump

Advertisements

The 10 House Republican votes to impeach Trump are a new record for members of a president’s party voting for impeachment.

Video:

Claire McCaskill says that the ten Republican votes to impeach Trump are a new record for members of a president's own party. pic.twitter.com/5gceb0EpDw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 13, 2021

Advertisements

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill said MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, ” By the way, ten votes may not seem like a lot, but this is the most votes from a party of the president in an impeachment in history. I think the previous high number was five. There were five Democrats that voted for Clinton for several of the counts of Clinton’s impeachment. So this is doubling the number that voted against Clinton, in terms of voting to impeach a president of your own party. It’s notable. All these districts are drawn — they are not drawn to be swing districts. They are drawn to be one or the other. That’s a big number in the House.”

There were zero House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump in 2019, so ten votes is a huge increase. Getting the Republican pro-impeachment vote into double digits is a big deal because it puts pressure on Senate Republicans to consider convicting Trump.

Republicans made the first impeachment a partisan issue, but that won’t be possible this time.

There is a real possibility that Donald Trump could be convicted in the Senate.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook