Freshman Republicans Signal to Biden That They Can “Rise Above the Partisan Fray”

Several freshman Republicans signaled to President-elect Joe Biden that they hope Democrats and Republicans “may work together on behalf of the American people we are each so fortunate to serve” in a letter ahead of his inauguration.

The signatories include two Republicans––California Representative David Valadao and Michigan Representative Peter Meijer––who voted to impeach Trump. It also includes several who voted against the electoral certification of Biden’s win on January 6, the day pro-Trump insurrectionists attacked Congress in a failed bid to overturn the results of the general election that Biden won handily.

“After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and, most recently, the horrific attack on our nation’s capital, it is clear the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American,” they wrote. “Americans are tired of partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers and businesses.”

“We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us,” they continue. “In that spirit, we hope we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States’ standing as the best country in the world.”

Our country is tired of the partisan gridlock. It's time to rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for the American people.⁰

Read the letter my colleagues and I sent to @JoeBiden congratulating him on his presidency and pledging to work together ↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/6uMwlJkEI1 — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) January 20, 2021