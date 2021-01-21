WATCH: Lou Dobbs Absolutely Destroys “Coward” Mitch McConnell

Advertisements

When Donald Trump was seeking the Republican nomination in 2016, Lindsey Graham delivered a warning to his party. “If we nominate Donald Trump,” the South Carolina senator tweeted, “we will get destroyed and we will deserve it.”

It took quite a while for his prediction to come to pass, but it seems to be coming true. The GOP is splitting into a pro-Trump faction and an anti-Trump faction. Mitch McConnell seemingly believes that Trump is hurting the party and may vote to convict him.

McConnell’s turn against Trump has, of course, enraged many of the ex-President’s staunchest supporters. This includes Trump super-fan Lou Dobbs. Dobbs lit into McConnell during his Thursday show.

Speaking of the senate minority leader, the Fox Business host began, “I wish he’d have thought of that first. It would be the least that President Trump should have been able to expect from a leader of the House of Representatives. Or, for that matter, the leader of the Senate for the Republicans, Mitch McConnell.”

Dobbs continued, “He has a special place reserved for him somewhere for his absolute ignorance and his betrayal of the president. At least McCarthy, cowardly he was in that moment, sensible enough at least politically to walk back, reverse himself on that outrageous statement that he first made. “

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox Business network: