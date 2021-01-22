Senate Republicans To Betray America By Refusing To Convict Trump For Inciting Insurrection

Advertisements

Senate Republicans say that there is no chance that 17 of them will vote to convict Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection on the Capitol.

CNN reported, “In interviews with more than a dozen GOP senators, the consensus was clear: Most Republicans are likely to acquit Trump, and only a handful are truly at risk of flipping to convict the former President — unless more evidence emerges or the political dynamics within their party dramatically change. Yet Republicans are also signaling that as more time has passed since the riot, some of the emotions of the day have cooled, and they’re ready to move on.”

It is important to hold a real trial with evidence and testimony, but the Senate probably should waste too much time on Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Senate Republicans have already made up their minds that they are fine with Trump attempting to overthrow the government. It is doubtful that there any evidence that could be presented that would sway Republicans to vote to convict.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer took a step in the right direction on Friday when he rejected Mitch McConnell’s efforts to protect the filibuster.

Joe Biden is offering Republicans bipartisanship and unity, but Democrats aren’t going to waste time waiting for something that will probably never happen.

Senate Republicans won’t vote to convict Trump, which makes it obvious that they will never join with Democrats to unify the nation.

Democrats need to nuke the filibuster and pass Joe Biden’s agenda for the good of the country.

